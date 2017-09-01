Cleanup of hot asphalt oil spill to be completed Friday, Everson Goshen Road reopened

Cleanup continued Friday for a spill that dumped hot asphalt oil onto Everson Goshen Road near Everson Elementary School early Thursday.
The busy road was closed in both directions following the 4:44 a.m. rollover of a semitrailer driven by 27-year-old Kellen Botten, who suffered minor injuries.
Botten was cited for negligent driving. The truck was headed to a job site in British Columbia.
The truck, registered to Washington Trucking of Arlington, was carrying about 6,800 gallons of asphalt oil. About two-third of the material spilled onto the road, which is part of state Highway 544, and oozed into nearby yards.
The road reopened to traffic just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. It had been closed since 5:30 a.m. that day.
“The road was inspected this (Friday) morning and there is no damage from the spill,” Andrea Petrich, WSDOT spokeswoman, said. “The Department of Ecology contractor that was hired did a great job getting the road cleaned up.”
The contractor, Ferndale-area Western Refinery Services Inc., spent Thursday helping the tow service get the truck upright and scraping the gooey oil – after adding sand to it to solidify it so the spill could be picked up – with an excavator, its CFO Jerry Libolt said.
On Friday, the contractor’s crews moved on to cleaning the oil from three yards.
“It’s almost like hard asphalt now,” Libolt said. “It mostly went on one particular yard but it did affect a couple of others, too.”
Cleaning up the yards is expected to be completed Friday.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience while they clean up the mess,” said Chief Mel Blankers of Whatcom County Fire District 1, which responded to the crash.
The cleanup is being billed to the trucking company’s insurance.
The state Department of Ecology has said the spill wasn’t an environmental hazard, and Blankers has said no one reported having difficulty breathing.
Libolt repeated those assurances.
“Besides looking really bad and being a mess, it’s not a safety hazard as far as inhaling it or breathing it,” he said. “It’s a pretty safe oil. It’s what gets laid every day on the road.”
This story will be updated.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
Comments