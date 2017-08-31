Roller Betties coach steps down because of Bellingham child rape conviction

A volunteer coach with the Bellingham Roller Betties was asked to step down after his child rape conviction was revealed to the Betties’ Board of Directors.
Daniel David Pauley-Wood, of Bellingham, was asked Wednesday by the derby’s board to vacate his position as a league coach of one of the four all-female teams because of his status as a level-2 sexual offender.
Pauley-Wood, 41, was convicted of third-degree rape of a child, third-degree child molestation and furnishing alcohol to minors in June 2003, after he sexually assaulted a then 14-year-old girl known to him and gave her alcohol and drugs over a year-long period beginning in 2000, according to Whatcom County Superior Court records.
Pauley-Wood was given a Special Sex Offender Sentencing Alternative, or SSOSA, where he served six months in Whatcom County Jail, with another nearly two-and-a-half years of probation.
He also underwent moral and outpatient sex offender therapy, and had to comply with other court-imposed sanctions, such as remain within specified geographical boundaries, avoid all contact with minors and places where minors reside, congregate or frequent, including; schools, playgrounds, churches, youth programs and parks and recreational programs throughout the duration of his probation, according to court records.
Pauley-Wood was considered a moderate risk level and had a 31.1 percent chance he would re-offend, according to court records. On Wednesday, information about Pauley-Wood appeared on the state and national sex offender registries, but the information had been removed Thursday – it remains unclear why Pauley-Wood’s information was removed from the websites.
On its official Facebook page Wednesday, the Bellingham Roller Betties board issued a statement, saying they acknowledged the complaints and concerns of the derby community by having Pauley-Wood as a coach.
“While we hold no disdain for the compassionate actions of our predecessors, it has become clear that our affiliation with one of our volunteer coaches, due to his status as a level 2 sex offender, has caused upset and distrust to those in our company,” the statement reads.
It goes on to say Pauley-Wood disclosed his status as a sex offender and details of the conviction to the league at the time of his initiation, but it is unclear when his initiation with the Betties happened, or whether derby members were informed of Pauley-Wood’s status or the decision to have him as a coach.
The Bellingham Betties and Pauley-Wood could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt
