More Videos

Watch this seal pup catch a ride on a kayak 0:22

Watch this seal pup catch a ride on a kayak

Pause
Tiny home resident at Lummi talks about his experiences when he was homeless 2:20

Tiny home resident at Lummi talks about his experiences when he was homeless

Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides 0:33

Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides

Get a sneak peek at renovations at the Granary Building 4:55

Get a sneak peek at renovations at the Granary Building

Giant Tacoma aquarium window is lifted into place 1:01

Giant Tacoma aquarium window is lifted into place

How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims 3:22

How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017 2:02

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017

Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland 0:12

Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland

See what Broughton students and parents say about starting and ending the school day an hour later 2:30

See what Broughton students and parents say about starting and ending the school day an hour later

Watch how Sehome football is building a new culture from the ground up 2:00

Watch how Sehome football is building a new culture from the ground up

  • Fish & Wildlife talks about catching escaped Atlantic salmon in Puget Sound

    Danny Garrett with the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife talks about recreational fishing for escaped Atlantic salmon in Puget Sound, after a fish farm's net pen collapsed August 19 and release thousands of fish.

Fish & Wildlife talks about catching escaped Atlantic salmon in Puget Sound

Danny Garrett with the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife talks about recreational fishing for escaped Atlantic salmon in Puget Sound, after a fish farm's net pen collapsed August 19 and release thousands of fish.
WDFW Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald