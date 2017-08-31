Fish & Wildlife talks about catching escaped Atlantic salmon in Puget Sound
Danny Garrett with the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife talks about recreational fishing for escaped Atlantic salmon in Puget Sound, after a fish farm's net pen collapsed August 19 and release thousands of fish.
WDFWCourtesy to The Bellingham Herald
