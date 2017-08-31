It’s sunny today, but what’s the weekend look like?

Weather for Labor Day weekend is shaping up as one of the warmest and nicest in a summer of nice weekends.
National Weather Service forecasters said a gradual warming trend starting Thursday will bring sunny skies and possibly record-breaking temperatures by Tuesday.
“It’s going to be a beautiful weekend,’ said meteorologist Kirby Cook of the National Weather Service in Seattle. “Temperatures will get warmer pretty much every day through the weekend.”
Forecasts call for sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-70s Thursday in Bellingham, with highs in the mid- to high 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the low 80s or warmer are expected by Monday.
Cook said the dry weather and increasingly warmer temperatures are the product of a high-pressure system that’s settling over Western Washington. The weather service issued a special weather statement early Thursday, warning of possibly record heat.
Hottest days will be Monday and and Tuesday, he said.
Whatcom County will be cooler than the Seattle area, Cook said. Coastal Whatcom County will remain cooler, but temperatures will rise sharply a few miles inland.
This summer has been warmer and drier than normal, with the average August high temperature at 75.5 degrees. Normally, the average August high is 71.9.
No wetting rain has been recorded across the region since June, and burn bans remain in effect. Residents are urged to drink plenty of water and to use sunscreen or take other precautions against prolonged sun exposure.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
