Large-scale illegal pot operation busted in Ferndale

A search warrant executed by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday at a residence in Ferndale revealed an extensive illegal marijuana operation, authorities said.
Sheriff’s deputies found hundreds of large mature plants during the search at 5249 Imhoff Road, Sheriff Bill Elfo said. The pot operation was not licensed, Elfo added.
No one had been arrested as of Wednesday afternoon, but Elfo said he was anticipating a “number of people” would be arrested.
Elfo said due to the size of the operation, the investigation was extensive and there was a lot of evidence to be gathered.
No other details were made immediately available.
Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt
Comments