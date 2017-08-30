Construction work has begun in front of Bellingham City Hall to fix uneven walking surfaces and electrical systems.
Local

Construction work to block entrance of Bellingham City Hall

By Dave Gallagher

dgallagher@bhamherald.com

August 30, 2017 5:21 PM

BELLINGHAM

City Hall staff and citizens will need to use the side entrances to get into the building for the next several weeks.

Construction has begun to fix uneven walking surfaces that are creating trip hazards as well a failing electrical system in the flag plaza area in front of City Hall, according to a Bellingham news release.

The construction work will block the front doors, so those who need to get into the building will have to use the North Commercial Street or the Grand Avenue side entrances. The Grand Avenue entrance is for those with physical disabilities.

Construction is expected to finish in October. The flag poles and plaques will remain in place, as well as the existing benches.

Updates on the construction work can be found on the city’s Facebook page.

Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz

