Luna's Bistro, 3004 Cinema Place – next to the Barkley movie theater in Bellingham.
Want to help with hurricane relief? Stop by these Bellingham eateries this weekend

By Dave Gallagher

dgallagher@bhamherald.com

August 31, 2017 5:00 AM

BELLINGHAM

Jesse Cantu is using a typically busy Labor Day weekend to support hurricane relief efforts in Houston.

Cantu is planning to donate 10 percent of gross sales Sept. 1-3 from his four Bellingham restaurants to the Greater Houston Community Foundation and its hurricane relief fund.

The participating restaurants are the three Jalapenos Family Mexican restaurants and Luna’s Bistro.

Cantu, who lived and worked in the Houston area before moving to Bellingham 22 years ago, said he is saddened to see what has happened there after it was hit by Hurricane Harvey.

Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz

