A section of the BP Cherry Point Refinery.
A section of the BP Cherry Point Refinery. Staff The Bellingham Herald file
A section of the BP Cherry Point Refinery. Staff The Bellingham Herald file

Local

What’s that noise coming from BP Cherry Point Refinery?

By Robert Mittendorf

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

August 29, 2017 3:43 PM

Construction that began this week at BP Cherry Point Refinery may create noise for several hours daily, company officials said.

Replacement of a coker heater requires pile driving that refinery officials said is expected to continue 10 to 12 hours daily Monday through Saturday until the end of October. Pile driving will begin no earlier than 7 a.m., officials said.

Coking is a refinery process that produces some 19 percent of finished petroleum product exports, according to the U.S. Energy Administration.

Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  