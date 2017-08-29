What’s that noise coming from BP Cherry Point Refinery?

Construction that began this week at BP Cherry Point Refinery may create noise for several hours daily, company officials said.
Replacement of a coker heater requires pile driving that refinery officials said is expected to continue 10 to 12 hours daily Monday through Saturday until the end of October. Pile driving will begin no earlier than 7 a.m., officials said.
Coking is a refinery process that produces some 19 percent of finished petroleum product exports, according to the U.S. Energy Administration.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
