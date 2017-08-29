Bellingham man wants your money and promises to do nothing

A Bellingham man has started a GoFundMe page asking people for money so he can do nothing next year.
Jason L. Knott said he started his “Make me do nothing” page after seeing people post fundraisers “for useless bs” on the popular crowdfunding site.
“Here is my solution,” he writes on GoFundMe. “I see the world of special snowflakes out there doing nothing but collecting funds for pointless causes. It’s my turn.”
Knott calls his effort “the first honest fundraiser” and said he want to “make nothing great again.”
“I promise to go and sail around the Salish Sea, I will ride my motorcycle, I will sleep late ... but I promise to rescue no seals, to help no actual causes or to assist in any natural disasters,” he said.
“You cannot do everything for everyone but you can fullfill one man’s dreams of doing nothing at all for sometime.”
For doing nothing, he’s got his work cut out for him. As of noon Tuesday, the page had been shared more than 175 times on Facebook –but Knott had raised only $35 toward his $100,000 goal.
Comments