There’s going to be smoke in the air Tuesday. Question is: How long will it stay?

Even as some areas around Seattle are experiencing reduced air quality from wildfires in Central Washington, the air in Whatcom County is expected to remain mostly clear, forecasters said.
Meteorologist Andy Haner at the National Weather Service in Seattle said Bellingham-area residents might experience a few hours Tuesday in which air quality could be unhealthy for sensitive people, such as the young, old and those who suffer respiratory issues.
“Unlike the Canadian smoke that came and settled in for days, this will be a quick hit, only a few hours,” Haner said.
Haner said the smoke mostly was coming from the Jolly Mountain wildfire burning northwest of Cle Elum.
According to air quality readings posted at the state Department of Ecology website, the air Monday in Issaquah-Lake Sammamish was “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” and the air quality in North Bend was “moderate.” A monitoring station at 10th and Weller in Seattle also read “moderate.”
Fire officials said Monday the Jolly Mountain fire was 4,682 acres in size and growing, burning in timber understory and grass. Containment was expected in mid-October.
