Man hurt in jump from downtown apartment building

A man was seriously injured when he jumped from a third story window in a parking lot outside the Leopold Retirement Residence apartments Monday afternoon, police said.
“Evidence and witness statements at the scene indicate a 70-year-old male removed a screen and jumped from a third story window,” said Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley.
Beckley said the man was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph hospital.
He broke both his legs in the fall, Beckley added. She did not say if the man tried to kill himself, or if he suffered a mental condition that affected his judgment. The man’s name was not released.
Police initially withheld comment until more information was known about the 1:25 p.m. incident at the Leopold, 1224 Cornwall Avenue.
Firefighters were dispatched to a medical emergency on the south side of the building. A dispatcher radioed firefighters that bystanders were unsure if the victim was assaulted or jumped from the building, according to Broadcastify, an online archive of Whatcom County police and fire radio frequencies.
“There’s quite a bit of blood everywhere,” the dispatcher said.
Shortly after, police units were called to assist. The initial call said the man was dead, then said that he was revived.
“We do believe he did have a fall from the third floor,” said a radio report from the captain of Engine 3, the first unit to arrive.
Leopold staff referred questions to building co-owner David Johnston, who said he needed more information before he could comment.
“We’re still gathering information. We don’t have a statement at this time,” Johnston said.
Outside the Leopold, a police officer was observed talking to Leopold staff members next to fabric covering the spot on the pavement where the man was found.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
