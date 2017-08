More Videos 0:33 Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides Pause 4:55 Get a sneak peak at renovations at the Granary Building 1:45 'Lots of space' at Lynden's newest elementary school 1:46 New Options High School building has some amazing spaces for students 2:16 What's inside of a 'rape kit?' 0:36 Watch work on Bob Tisdale Field at Mount Baker 2:02 Watch how the Squalicum football team is 'rowing the boat' in 2017 2:27 Space station cameras capture stunning views of Hurricane Harvey 2:02 Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017 0:51 Watch what happens when the eclipse falls on the first day of school for teachers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Runners splash through mud pits at 2017 WonderMud Obstacle Course Runners splash through mud pits at the 2017 WonderMud Obstacle Course on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Bellingham BMX in Bellingham. Runners splash through mud pits at the 2017 WonderMud Obstacle Course on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Bellingham BMX in Bellingham. Evan Abell The Bellingham Herald

