Students at Lynden’s newest school will notice one big difference

Students at Lynden’s newest elementary school will share their campus with construction workers when classes start Aug. 31, but most of the nearly $18 million building will be ready.

Crews with Colacurcio Brothers Construction of Blaine worked double time over the summer, building a new Fisher Elementary School while tearing down the old one.

“We have a lot of odds and ends to finish up,” Superintendent Jim Frey said Friday, noting that a new bus loop in front of the building and exterior landscaping will be finished after classes start. “We will be as good to go as we can be.”

Four additional classrooms on the east wing of the building, added to the original plans when bids on a new middle school came in lower than expected, should be ready in January, Frey said.

A public open house is planned for 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 12.

One big difference for students – no outside corridors. The old school was on one level, with exterior doors on several classrooms and covered walkways.

“Our old building had kind of a California model, so when those northeasters and rainy days blew through, we were cold, struggling as we went back and forth” from the library to classrooms, said Principal Courtney Ross. “We’re all enclosed under one nice roof here.”

Lynden’s new middle school, on Line Road in the eastern part of town, is scheduled to open in 2018. The current middle school at 516 Main St. eventually will house administrative offices and a preschool.

The cost of both projects is about $64 million. Voters approved a $48 million bond in April 2015, and the state will contribute $16 million.

