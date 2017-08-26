Get a sneak peak at renovations at the Granary Building
The renovated Granary Building on Bellingham’s waterfront is taking shape as Harcourt Development builds restaurant and office space in the former home of the Washington Egg and Poultry Cooperative Association.
City of BellinghamCourtesy to The Bellingham Herald
