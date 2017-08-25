Here’s a local road project that focuses on improving pedestrian and bicycle safety

A major road construction project that starts on Aug. 28 is expected to improve pedestrian, bicycle and vehicle safety along Maplewood Avenue.
The six-month project is on West Maplewood Avenue between Northwest and Alderwood avenues. It will mean some lane and sidewalk closures during the day, but flaggers will be in the area. There will be a full road closure in the southern portion of the project for two weeks in mid-September as crews install a major drainage structure, according to city spokeswoman Amy Cloud.
That street is considered a busy pedestrian area, serving children that walk to the nearby Birchwood Elementary and Shuksan Middle schools.
In addition to resurfacing, the project will add curbs, gutters, sidewalks and bicycle lanes. It will also have an art mosaic in the sidewalks created by neighborhood residents. That art project is expected to be installed in the spring.
