Here’s your last chance this summer to do this for free

Visit a Washington state park for free one more time this summer on Friday.
The state is waiving its requirement for a Discover Pass in honor of the 101st birthday of the National Park System.
The free day applies only to state parks. In Whatcom County, that includes Peace Arch State Park, Birch Bay State Park and Larrabee State Park.
A Discover Pass still is needed for vehicle access to Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife and Department of Natural Resources land. A Discover Pass costs $30 annually or $10 for a one-day permit. Foir more information, go to parks.state.wa.us.
