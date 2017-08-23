More Videos

Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides 0:33

Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides

Pause
Watch as the Mount Baker football team checks out the solar eclipse 1:14

Watch as the Mount Baker football team checks out the solar eclipse

Bicycle theft prevention tips with a Bellingham police sergeant 1:51

Bicycle theft prevention tips with a Bellingham police sergeant

City pulls Confederate general's name off Bellingham bridge 1:11

City pulls Confederate general's name off Bellingham bridge

'Boom-mates' discuss their experiences in renting 1:29

'Boom-mates' discuss their experiences in renting

Back to school means big spending for America's teachers 1:37

Back to school means big spending for America's teachers

Want to try house-flipping? Here's what to know 2:14

Want to try house-flipping? Here's what to know

Pete Carroll on George Fant's major knee injury 1:34

Pete Carroll on George Fant's major knee injury

Large brush fire spreads near Grand Mound 0:42

Large brush fire spreads near Grand Mound

OK, Coach Ames, so you're saying there's a chance for Meridian football in 2017? 1:40

OK, Coach Ames, so you're saying there's a chance for Meridian football in 2017?

  • New Options High School building has some amazing spaces for students

    Options High School opened it's new building to Bellingham students on the first day of school, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017.

New Options High School building has some amazing spaces for students

Options High School opened it's new building to Bellingham students on the first day of school, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017.
Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Berry picker explains why he and others went on strike at a Sumas farm

Local

Berry picker explains why he and others went on strike at a Sumas farm

Faustino de la Cruz Arizon speaks about being recruited as a farmworker and why he and others decided to go on strike from their jobs at Sarbanand Farms on Friday, Aug. 11, in Sumas. Arizon is one of about 70 temporary farmworkers who were fired after going on strike in protest of working conditions and the death of one of their coworkers.