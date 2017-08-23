Crews ‘managing’ wildfire on the Snoqualmie Ranger District

A 60-acre wildfire is burning Wednesday within steep terrain on the Snoqualmie Ranger District of the Mount Baker- Snoqualmie National Forest.
The U.S. Forest Service “is actively managing” the fire, according to a news release.
“The inaccessible terrain poses a safety hazard for personnel,” Forest Service officials wrote in a news release. “An engine, bulldozer and excavator are on site. Suppression efforts include utilizing natural features and containment lines to hold the fire. “
Smoke is visible from the east side of Puget Sound area communities, officials said.
“Firefighter and public safety is our highest priority,” said Martie Schramm, Snoqualmie district ranger. “The fire is actively managed with suppression actions taking into account risks to firefighters given the fire location in an extremely steep area.”
Forest Service Roads 57 (starting at intersection 5720), 5730 and the Sunday Lake trailhead (#1000), Bare Mountain trailhead (#1037) and Lennox Creek trailhead (#1001) are closed until further notice.
“We are asking that people observe the closure due to active burning, rolling debris and weakened trees,” Schramm said.
The Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest is restricting open campfires throughout the forest; except in designated developed campgrounds.
Information is available at: www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/mbs/alerts-notices/?aid=42669.
