Someone out there has quite a few rings to sell, or pawn

By Denver Pratt

dpratt@bhamherald.com

August 23, 2017 2:12 PM

The Bellingham Coin shop was burglarized earlier this week.

Sometime between 6 p.m. Monday and around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, someone smashed the glass to get into the building on the 1800 block of Cornwall Ave. and then smashed a glass case inside that was filled with rings, according to Lt. Danette Beckley, spokeswoman for the Bellingham Police Department.

There were security cameras inside the store, but there are no leads on a suspect or suspects, Beckley said.

Investigators are waiting on a detailed inventory from the owner to determine the value of the stolen goods, Beckley said.

This story will be updated.

Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt

