Solar eclipse photos from Bellingham Herald readers

Paul Goff captures this montage of images from the solar eclipse from a home in Everson on Monday, August 21, 2017.
Paul Goff
Tom Masterson, who watched the August 21 eclipse in Madras, Oregon, took this photo of the moon as it starts to cover a group of sunspots. The image was taken through a hydrogen-alpha filter.
Tom Masterson
Tom Masterson, who watched the August 21 eclipse in Madras, Oregon, shot this photograph of the moon early in the August 21 eclipse as it approaches a large sunspot group. It was taken through a white light filter mounted on a 94mm Refracting telescope.
Tom Masterson
Rickie Griffin captured this series of photos of Monday's eclipse from Taylor Dock in Bellingham (four with a filter, one without).
Rickie Griffin
Alma Alexander watched the eclipse from the shores of Lake Whatcom, near the Sudden Valley Marina.
Alma Alexander
Bobbie Dickinson watched the total solar eclipse Monday, August 21 in Dallas, Oregon, just west of Salem.
Bobbie Dickinson
A bright "diamond effect" is visible at the end of the moon just before and after a total eclipse. Bobbie Dickinson captured it Monday, August 21 while skygazing in Dallas, Oregon, just west of Salem.
Bobbie Dickinson
Bobbie Dickinson watched the total solar eclipse Monday, August 21 in Dallas, Oregon, just west of Salem. "It was breathtaking," she said.
Bobbie Dickinson
Lucille Brueggemann watched the eclipse from her front porch in Ferndale on Monday, August 21. "It looks like you can see the moons reflection to the left and also the reflection of the eclipse itself in the photo."
Lucille Brueggemann
