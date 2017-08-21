Blaine starts 2-month construction project on Sweet Road

A two-month road construction project began Monday in Blaine near Sweet Road.
The project will include replacement of a water main, the addition of a new sidewalk and the reconstruction of Sweet Road from Yew Avenue east to the city limits, said Ravyn Whitewolf, Public Works director for the City of Blaine.
Colacurcio Brothers Construction is the contractor for the project, which has been in the works in some form for the last few years, Whitewolf said. The road needed repair after the freeze/thaw conditions of last winter.
The state Transportation Improvement Board said if public works could get the road re-done sooner than they had planned, they would cover 100 percent of the costs, Whitewolf said. The transportation improvement board gave the city $500,000 for road repairs. The reconstruction of Sweet Road is expected to cost around $360,000 and whatever money is left will go toward re-doing Hughes Avenue, Whitewolf said.
The replacement of the water main and addition of a new sidewalk is expected to cost $265,000. There will be flaggers on site and drivers will be detoured around the project. Whitewolf said it’s not an easy detour, however, noting the construction zone is at the southern end of Blaine’s manufacturing zone.
No extended closures are planned, but there will be single-lane closures and flagging around the construction zone, so drivers should expect some delays, she said.
“It’s not a Guide Meridian, this isn’t Lakeway Avenue. We’re not looking at extensive delays, but we urge drivers to be patient, follow flaggers instructions and use alternate routes,” Whitewolf said. “It’s safer for everybody if there’s less people on the road.”
Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt
