Ferndale eclipse crowd watches moon take bite out of sun

Nick and Haley Apollo just opened their new location for The Puget Hound, a doggie day care and boarding facility in the former Whatcom Humane Society building near the Bellingham International Airport.
Zuzu African Acrobats thrill the crowd at the Festival Stage at the Northwest Washington Fair Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. The Kenyan acrobats, dance, flip and form human pyramids three times a day at the fair.
Samuel Mayorga Salas speaks about why he came to the United States for work and why he and others decided to go on strike from their jobs at Sarbanand Farms on Friday, Aug. 11, in Sumas. Salas is one of about 70 temporary farmworkers who were fired after going on strike in protest of working conditions and the death of one of their coworkers.
Faustino de la Cruz Arizon speaks about being recruited as a farmworker and why he and others decided to go on strike from their jobs at Sarbanand Farms on Friday, Aug. 11, in Sumas. Arizon is one of about 70 temporary farmworkers who were fired after going on strike in protest of working conditions and the death of one of their coworkers.
Michael Vree of Lynden and four of his friends decided it would be fun go airborne in a 1990 Honda Accord during the "Jump Your Junk" event at the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden, Washington on Monday, August 14, 2017.