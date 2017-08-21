On the first day back to work at Squalicum High School teachers, the staff gathered to view the solar eclipse and take a staff picture Monday, Aug. 21. david.rasbach@bellinghamherald.com
On the first day back to work at Squalicum High School teachers, the staff gathered to view the solar eclipse and take a staff picture Monday, Aug. 21. david.rasbach@bellinghamherald.com

Local

You’ll have to wait almost 3 decades to see it again, so what did you think of the eclipse?

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

August 21, 2017 12:20 PM

So what did you think?

Was it worth all the hype leading up to the eclipse?

Or was the Great American Eclipse just another great disappointment?

Maybe you’re just glad you won’t have to hear about again for another 28 years.

Well, at least we had clear skies, allowing those of you who were able to get out of the office a good opportunity to view the moon cover about 88 percent of the sun.

If you’re worried about eye damage from looking at the sun, you might want to check out this story.

But if you wore proper eye protection, you might want to check out this video taken of the Mount Baker football team experiencing the event after the Mountaineers finished their morning practice session:

And here’s some of what your friends and neighbors are saying about the eclipse on social media:

 

90% eclipse from Bham! #eclipse #pnw #upperleftusa

A post shared by stonemads (@stonemads) on

 

Eclipse over Bellingham! #eclipse #bellingham #solareclipse2017

A post shared by ✨✨✨✨ (@bellingham_bliss) on

 

Homemade camera-obscura watching the #eclipse

A post shared by Ashley Thorne | Photographer (@actuallythorne) on

 

#eclipse fun with kitchen implements

A post shared by ACME Farms + Kitchen (@acmefarmsandkitchen) on

 

6:52am, 9:28am, 10:14am, 10:21am #eclipse #eclipse2017

A post shared by Corinna Healey-Smith (@corinnathegreat) on

 

Get outside to check out the eclipse! #eclipse #whatcom #bellingham #whatcomcc

A post shared by Whatcom Community College (@whatcomcc) on

