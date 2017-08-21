You’ll have to wait almost 3 decades to see it again, so what did you think of the eclipse?

So what did you think?
Was it worth all the hype leading up to the eclipse?
Or was the Great American Eclipse just another great disappointment?
Maybe you’re just glad you won’t have to hear about again for another 28 years.
Well, at least we had clear skies, allowing those of you who were able to get out of the office a good opportunity to view the moon cover about 88 percent of the sun.
If you’re worried about eye damage from looking at the sun, you might want to check out this story.
But if you wore proper eye protection, you might want to check out this video taken of the Mount Baker football team experiencing the event after the Mountaineers finished their morning practice session:
And here’s some of what your friends and neighbors are saying about the eclipse on social media:
The view near @FisherFountain at #wwu during the #Eclipse2017. #bellingham #eclipse #science #space @WWU @WWUTechCenter pic.twitter.com/I9q9ozUsDN— AJ Barse (@ajbarse) August 21, 2017
Cresent shadows from today's eclipse in Bellingham, WA. Very cool! pic.twitter.com/ese9J5IZKm— Ralph Vernacchia (@ralphvernacchia) August 21, 2017
Approximately 1,600 attendees came out to observe the eclipse with @AstroWendyL @FerndaleSD_WA and @wclslibraries! pic.twitter.com/RhdQjtpcfe— City of Ferndale (@CityOfFerndale) August 21, 2017
