You’ll have to wait almost 3 decades to see it again, so what did you think of the eclipse?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:20 Ferndale eclipse crowd watches moon take bite out of sun Pause 1:29 'Boom-mates' discuss their experiences in renting 0:51 Watch what happens when the eclipse falls on the first day of school for teachers 1:11 City pulls Confederate general's name off Bellingham bridge 0:41 Answers to solar eclipse questions you may be too embarrassed to ask 1:51 Bicycle theft prevention tips with a Bellingham police sergeant 1:58 ECLIPSE 2017: The view from SC State Museum in Columbia 0:13 Traffic backs up in Oregon as eclipse viewers head home. 2:02 Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017 1:34 Pete Carroll on George Fant's major knee injury Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email On the first day back to work at Squalicum High School teachers, the staff gathered to view the solar eclipse and take a staff picture Monday, Aug. 21. david.rasbach@bellinghamherald.com

On the first day back to work at Squalicum High School teachers, the staff gathered to view the solar eclipse and take a staff picture Monday, Aug. 21. david.rasbach@bellinghamherald.com