Head to Ferndale for the eclipse and leave with something to brag about. Hint: NASA

With the first coast-to-coast total eclipse in nearly a century looming, Ferndale has everything any aspiring sun gazer needs for the big day.

The city will host a solar eclipse observing event Monday, according to a news release.

The event will start at 10 a.m. in the field at 2004 Cherry St., between the Boys and Girls Clubhouse and the Pioneer Pavilion.

You also might learn a thing or two as NASA astronaut Wendy Lawrence and former NASA scientist Cathy Watson are on tap to answer questions.

There will be a solar system display to show how an eclipse works. Viewing glasses and pinhole cameras also will be available.

Ferndale will see a partial total eclipse, meaning 87.39 percent of the sun will be blocked out by the moon. The maximum eclipse will be at about 10:21 a.m., with the start of the eclipse beginning at approximately 9:10 a.m., and ending at 11:38 a.m.

The forecast for Monday’s eclipse calls for sunshine and a high of 75 degrees in Bellingham and Ferndale, according to the National Weather Service. Skies should also be relatively clear during the eclipse for most of Western Washington.

If you’re heading south to get a better view of the roughly 70-mile wide total eclipse of the sun from Oregon to South Carolina, be prepared for heavy traffic. Up to 1 million people are expected to descend upon Oregon for the event, referred to as “The Great American Eclipse.”