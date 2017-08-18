State accuses Whatcom County chiropractor, naturopath of having sex with patient

A Whatcom County chiropractor and naturopathic doctor is being charged with unprofessional conduct for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a patient.
Matthew R. Tellez treated the patient 62 times from June 2006 to May 2015, according to the statement of charges from the Washington state Department of Health.
He allegedly began the sexual relationship around May 2015.
The matter appeared before the Chiropractic Quality Assurance Commission and the Board of Naturopathy.
Both of his licenses expire Sept. 18. Few details were available in the statement of charges filed this month.
In a separate case, the state Health Department has suspended the license of Lawrence Edward Larsen, a Whatcom County registered nursing assistant, for at least five years.
The action stemmed from Larsen’s case in Whatcom County Superior Court in December 2016, when he was convicted of second-degree assault for hurting a child.
Larsen’s license expired in February 2016, but the state’s suspension would prevent him from easily renewing his license.
