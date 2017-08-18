Did you see smoke across Bellingham Bay from Fairhaven? DNR is investigating

The Bellingham Fire Department worked for three hours early Friday to fight a brush fire in the 3200 block of Lummi Shore Drive.
The fire department received numerous phone calls around 2 a.m. from residents in Fairhaven who reported seeing a large fire burning across the bay on the beach, according to Bill Hewett, assistant fire chief. When firefighters arrived, they found some trees and thick brush on fire, Hewett said.
The fire was on a slope where the road sits about 100 feet off the beach, with the brush in between. The wind was blowing about 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, which caused the fire to grow rapidly, Hewett said. At one point the fire, which was about 50 feet by 300 feet, reached the edge of the road and was dropping sparks and embers on houses across the street, he said.
Bellingham Fire had crews on scene until about 5 a.m. The fire was then turned over to Washington State Department of Natural Resources crews.
No injuries or damages to structures were reported.
DNR is still investigating the cause of the fire, Hewett said.
Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt
