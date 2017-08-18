Nick and Haley Apollo just opened their new location for The Puget Hound, a doggie day care and boarding facility in the former Whatcom Humane Society building near the Bellingham International Airport. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Your dog needs attention and exercise, but you’re at work. This business has the solution

By Dave Gallagher

August 18, 2017

The Puget Hound’s kennel-free boarding facility and adventure park is now open for business, ready to give dogs plenty of exercise while their owners are away.

Haley and Nick Apollo opened the facility at 3710 Williamson Way on Aug. 15. It’s near the Bellingham International Airport, in the former Whatcom Humane Society building.

For the kennel-free boarding facility services, The Puget Hound will have 24-hour staff supervision while dogs hang out in a main daycare play area, according to the company’s website. The dogs are crated only for privacy during meals and nap breaks. The facility also has a limited number of private suites for dogs not ready for the kennel-free area.

The facility also serves as a daycare for the dogs to play while owners are at work or away. The company is currently offering a free week of daycare to give people and the dogs a chance to see how the facility works.

The adventure park has more than 20,000 square feet of space for dogs to play. Details can be found at gopugethound.com.

Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz

