Zuzu African Acrobats thrill the crowd at the Festival Stage at the Northwest Washington Fair Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. The Kenyan acrobats, dance, flip and form human pyramids three times a day at the fair. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

African acrobats stack ‘em up at the fair in Lynden

By Philip A. Dwyer

pdwyer@bhamherald.com

August 17, 2017 9:10 AM

LYNDEN

What started out as a physical education class at school in Kenya has become a way of life for Hamsi Kitole.

He works with the Zuzu African Acrobats troupe performing this week at the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden. It’s one of the more high-energy sideshows at the fair.

The acrobats dance, do the limbo and balance on chairs – skills many learned as 12-year-olds in P.E., Kitole said – but their inventive pyramid formations are the showstoppers.

“The pyramid is the one that makes people go crazy when we do it,” he said.

They’re sharing their expertise, too – on Wednesday, they brought some of the Northwest SilverStars, a youth cheerleading group from Whatcom County, on stage to help form a pyramid.

“We like to do this for the kids so they learn,” Kitole said. “We like to show the world what we do.”

Philip A. Dwyer: 360-715-2839, @PhilipADwyer

2017 NORTHWEST WASHINGTON FAIR

When: Through Saturday, Aug. 19

Where: 1775 Front St., Lynden

Gate hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Vendor booths: open at 10 a.m.

Carnival: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; $3 and up per ride, $33 all-day ride pass

Exhibitor hours: 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Admission: Adults, $13; seniors, 62 and older, $11; youth, 6-12, $8; children 5 and younger, free

Details: 360-354-4111, nwwafair.com

