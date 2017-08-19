Having a beer in this new Bellingham bar supports a global effort for clean water

After a successful start in Lynden, the idea of drinking a beer while supporting a global effort has expanded to Bellingham.
Overflow Taps is now open at 2930 Newmarket St. in Barkley Village. It offers a variety of beers from local breweries as well as other craft beers, said co-owner Jesse Nelson. The first Overflow tap room opened in Lynden’s Waples Mercantile Building last year.
Overflow Taps is also heavily involved in Charity: Water, which funds water projects for people around the world. For each pint of beer sold, 25 cents is donated to the charity. Overflow has raised more than $12,500 at the Lynden bar.
Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday. Details about Overflow Taps can be found at Overflowtaps.com.
And more adult beverages are on the way for Barkley Village. The Blue Abode Bar is planning to open this fall at 2925 Newmarket St.
CARNE SETTLES INTO NEW DRIVE-THROUGH LOCATION
Shaun Almassy is getting the Carne Butcher Shop settled in its new space in the Columbia neighborhood.
Almassy moved the business from downtown to the corner of Broadway and Elm streets and opened it on Aug. 15. The new space was a former coffee shop. Right now, Carne is in a soft-opening phase as Almassy continues to get the space just the way he wants it. His business partner, Chad Johnson, recently left the company, so he’s had help from family and friends getting the new place ready. Once Almassy gets additional staff in place and trained, he plans on having the drive-through window in operation and begin offering sandwiches for lunch as well as potentially some evening events.
In the meantime, the core part of the business – cutting and preparing meat – is operational. The selection may differ slightly in the first month or so, but he encourages customers to ask about items they don’t see in the front cases.
Almassy has also added seafood to the menu, with much of the selection coming from Jeremy Brown and Nicole Curry of the local fishing fleet.
Carne is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Almassy plans to have a formal grand opening celebration this fall. Details about the butcher shop, including updates, can be found on its Facebook page.
OTHER TIDBITS
Crazy 8, a national children’s clothing chain, is having a closing business sale for its store at Bellis Fair. Its parent company, Gymboree Corporation, is going through a restructuring process and is closing four Crazy 8 stores in Washington state. ... It appears a new restaurant is making plans to go into the former Copper Hog space at 1327 N. State St. A state liquor license application was submitted for a business called Craft Bar and Grill. The applicant is Hamid Pooriye-Vali. ... A liquor license application was also submitted by El Agave to take over Dos Padres at 1111 Harris Ave. The applicants are Marin Tirado and Patricia Rodriguez. El Agave has also applied for sign permits for the restaurant. ... A Bellingham building permit was submitted for a new retail store called Curve By Torrid at Bellis Fair. ... A city permit was also submitted for a 37-unit residential building called Samish Flats. It is going in at 3613 Consolidation Ave., near the Samish Way Chevron gas station. ... A new restaurant called El Morazan recently opened in Bakerview Square. ... MAC Cosmetics opened last month at Bellis Fair, near Victoria’s Secret. The cosmetic store offers 30, 60 and 90-minute makeovers/lessons as well as demonstrations of its products. For details, call 360-734-4102.
