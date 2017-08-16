Jacob Stacy of Moses Lake, Washington competes in the steer wrestling event at the Lynden PRCA Rodeo on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 in Lynden, Washington.
Local

Wild rides dominate Lynden fair - take a look at this rodeo event

By Philip A. Dwyer

pdwyer@bhamherald.com

August 16, 2017 10:00 AM

LYNDEN

They are not the kind of rides you’d take kids on at the Northwest Washington Fair, but the rodeo cowboys competing Tuesday night provided plenty of excitement for fans.

Allen Boore of Axtell, Utah, leads the saddle bronc riding competition after scoring 83.5 points on Rock Star, provided by C5 Rodeo. Austin Foss of Terrebonne, Oregon is in first place among bareback riders and Lon Danley of Tularoosa, New Mexico leads the bull riding competition.

Total payoff for the competitors was $55,733.

The Lynden PRCA Rodeo wrapped up Wednesday night. The fair runs through Saturday.

Rodeo results after Tuesday night

Bareback riding leaders: 1. Austin Foss, 88 points on C5 Rodeo’s Virgil; 2. Kyle Bounds, 77.5; 3. Logan Patterson, 76; no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling leaders: 1. (tie) Kyle Irwin and Nik Hamm, 4.0 seconds each; 3. Tyler Pearson, 4.3; 4. Ty Erickson, 4.4; 5. Olin Hannum, 4.6; 6. Jesse Brown, 4.9.

Team roping leaders: 1. Clayton Hass/John Robertson, 4.7 seconds; 2. Luke Brown/Jake Long, 4.8; 3. (tie) Chad Masters/Travis Graves and Jack Fischer/Bucky Campbell, 5.1 each; 5. Derrick Begay/Clay O’Brien Cooper, 5.2; 6. Ryan Opie/Cody Pearson, 5.4.

Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. Allen Boore, 83.5 points on C5 Rodeo’s Rock Star; 2. Isaac Diaz, 81.5; 3. Brody Cress, 80; 4. Nat Stratton, 77; 5. Taos Muncy, 76; 6. Landon Mecham, 70.

Tie-down roping leaders: 1. Scott Kormos, 9.4 seconds; 2. Brad Goodrich, 10.0; 3. Joe Keating, 11.8; 4. Shay Carroll, 12.2; 5. Tyson Durfey, 12.3; 6. Preston Pederson, 12.4.

Barrel racing leaders: 1. Amberleigh Moore, 16.69 seconds; 2. Cheyenne Allan, 16.83; 3. Deb Guelly, 17.07; 4. (tie) Kim Smith and Lexie Goss, 17.11 each; 6. Janet Cunningham, 17.13.

Bull riding leaders: 1. Lon Danley, 85 points on C5 Rodeo’s Karen’s Pet; 2. Cody Ford, 80; no other qualified rides.

Philip A. Dwyer: 360-715-2839, @PhilipADwyer

2017 NORTHWEST WASHINGTON FAIR

When: Through Saturday, Aug. 19

Where: 1775 Front St., Lynden

Gate hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Vendor booths: open at 10 a.m.

Carnival: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; $3 and up per ride, $33 all-day ride pass

Exhibitor hours: 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Admission: Adults, $13; seniors, 62 and older, $11; youth, 6-12, $8; children 5 and younger, free

Details: 360-354-4111, nwwafair.com

