Ever wanted to own a downtown eatery? Here’s your chance

A downtown restaurant known for its comfort food is up for sale.
Man Pies owner Bryce Sharp said in a news release it was time for him “to hand the reins over to someone else.”
All of the equipment, branding, recipes and procedures needed to run the restaurant at 1215 Railroad Ave. are part of the sale. It also includes Man Pies’ fully-equipped food trailer.
Man Pies first opened in 2010, serving American-style meat pies. It expanded its styles of pies and used its mobile unit to visit other parts of Whatcom County. The restaurant has six employees. The trailer unit was discontinued because Sharp said he ran out of time to do it all.
In an email Sharp said the original intent was to run Man Pies mostly as a wholesale business. The restaurant has had small and steady sales growth over the years but had a recent downturn, he added.
Sharp said the ideal buyer would want to both engage in marketing the business more and consider making it wholesale, then possibly a franchise.
The price is negotiable depending on what the buyer wants in terms of help, but only serious offers will be considered, Sharp noted.
He asks that inquiries not be made at the restaurant, but those interested should either call him at 360-223-6592 or send an email to bryce.sharp@gmail.com.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
