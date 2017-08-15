Local

Firefighter charged with possessing child porn has EMT certificate suspended

Kera Wanielista

Skagit Valley Herald

August 15, 2017 9:34 AM

A former Mount Vernon firefighter facing charges of possession of child pornography has had his emergency medical technician certificate suspended by the state Department of Health.

Beau France, 41, was arrested June 27 after a Department of Homeland Security investigation tracked explicit images involving children to a computer in France’s Mount Vernon home and later to a flash drive.

He has been charged in Skagit County Superior Court with five counts of possession of child pornography.

As a result of the charges, the Department of Health suspended France’s certificate, which had been issued in 2011, stating he had committed “unprofessional conduct” in violation of state law and noting the “existence of an immediate threat to the public health and safety,” according to documents obtained through the department.

France pleaded not guilty July 24 to the charges.

He had been employed by the Mount Vernon Fire Department since April 2015. He was placed on administrative leave the day of his arrest, and resigned from the department July 12.

