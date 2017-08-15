Competitors in the afternoon heats of the demolition derby at the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds in Lynden, Washington on Monday, August 14, 2017.
Take a ride inside a demolition derby car at the Lynden fair

By Philip A. Dwyer

August 15, 2017 8:21 AM

LYNDEN

Ever wondered what it’s like to ride along in a car at the demolition derby at the Northwest Washington Fair?

We put a 360-degree camera inside the car of Ben Lagerwey of Lynden, who won the Big Car main event Monday night, August 14.

The demo derby has been held at the fair since 1978 and tickets for the evening main event sold out quickly this year. The popular event, organized by the Whatcom Demo Derby Club, also has events for big and small trucks.

As another added attraction, contestants also could enter a car in the “Jump Your Junk” event. Michael Vree and some friends ran a 1990 Honda Accord off a ramp, ending in an epic nose dive.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Vree said.

Michael Vree of Lynden and four of his friends decided it would be fun to jump a 1990 Honda Accord off a ramp during the demolition derby at the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden, Washington on Monday, August 14, 2017.

