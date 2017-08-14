Oops...it’s not chicken

Luvo, a Blaine-based company, is recalling its frozen Chicken Chile Verde products because of mislabelling and undeclared allergens.
According to a USDA news release, Luvo officials said the products were produced June 13 and were mislabeled as Chicken Chile Verde that contain milk and soy, but contain Turkey Meatloaf, which has additional allergens, eggs, and fish (anchovies) that aren't declared on the label.
The following are subject to the recall:
▪ 10 oz. retail cartons containing “LUVO Steam in Pouch A LITTLE SPICE CHICKEN CHILE VERDE with white chicken, black beans, and polenta” and lot code: 2018JUN13A, with a best before date of June 13, 2018.
The recalled products bear establishment number “424” inside the Canadian Food Inspection Agency mark of inspection, according to the news release.
The items were shipped to distributors in California, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin for further distribution.
The problem was discovered after the firm received complaints of the wrong meal inside the retail boxes, the news release indicated.
Officials are urging those who may have bought the products to throw them away or return them to where they were bought.
Questions about the recall can be directed to: Oli Maughan, Luvo’s digital community manager, at 844-880-5866, or by email, omaughan@luvoinc.com.
The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
