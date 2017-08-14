Bellingham climber’s body recovered

The body of Susan Bennett , the 61-year-old Bellingham woman who died July 22 while descending the West Ridge of Forbidden Peak, was recovered by search and rescue personnel from North Cascades and Mount Rainier National Parks on Saturday, according to the National Park Service.

Bennett, a well-known mountaineer, was located in a crevasse on the Forbidden Glacier, which required technical teams to recover.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Susan Bennett,” said North Cascades National Park Service Complex Superintendent Karen Taylor-Goodrich.

Recovery efforts were initially hampered by weather, location, and unstable crevasse conditions.

