Power outage planned for Glacier during road project

Residents around the Hedrick Creek culvert replacement project will have to deal with a planned power outage that could last for 12 hours.
Puget Sound Energy will be shutting off power at 7 a.m. on Aug. 28 for residents east of the fish passage project, including the Glacier community. It is expected to last until 7 p.m. while Washington State Department of Transportation crews work on the bridge girders.
The heavy equipment used for the work will come close to the power lines as pieces of the bridge are moved. The power will be shut off to ensure the safety of workers, said Andrea Petrich, spokeswoman for WSDOT. Traffic will be able to safely get through the area during the outage, she said.
For people impacted by the outage, PSE sent out a variety of tips to prepare, including unplugging sensitive electronics and avoiding opening of refrigerator and freezer doors.
