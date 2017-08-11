Ferndale woman, 65, flown to Harborview after being run over by FedEx truck

A Ferndale woman was in serious condition Friday at Harborview Medical Center, a day after a FedEx truck ran over her in Bellingham.

Janet Evelyn Lovett, 65, was walking west near 2940 Squalicum Parkway around 1:30 p.m. Thursday when a FedEx delivery truck pulled out of the driveway of the Parkway Medical Center, according to Bellingham police.

The delivery truck ran over Lovett and dragged her into the street. She was rushed to the St. Joseph hospital emergency room about 300 feet away, where she was able to talk with police.

Later a helicopter flew Lovett to Harborview in Seattle. She remained in serious condition as of Friday, a hospital spokeswoman said.

The driver told police he did not see the woman, who is about 5-foot-5, police said. Squalicum Parkway is lined with trees and bushes near where it intersects with the driveway.

Police believe the FedEx driver’s actions suggested inattention, but not a crime. Officers forwarded a report to the local prosecutor’s office, recommending a civil infraction for failure to yield to a pedestrian.

“The traffic officer does not believe that the actions of the FedEx driver rose to the level of (being) criminal,” said Lt. Bob Vander Yacht, in an email.