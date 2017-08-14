Emergency response exercises planned at Bellingham airport

A large number of agencies will be participating in a full-scale emergency response drill at the Bellingham International Airport on Sept. 12.
The drill begins at 8 a.m. and is expected to conclude by 3 p.m., according to a news release from the Port of Bellingham.
The exercise will not interfere with regular operations and the airport will remain open, according to the Port.
Most of the drill will be at the airport as well as St. Joseph hospital, involving more than 200 local volunteers and emergency responders. The volunteers will be role-playing airplane crash victims and victims’ family members.
The Federal Aviation Administration requires a full-scale exercise once every three years to test an airport’s emergency plan. Agencies taking part in the drill include the American Red Cross, fire departments, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Whatcom Transportation Authority and the FBI.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
Comments