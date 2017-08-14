Ready to trade the smell of B.C. wildfire smoke for deep-fried food and animals at the Fair?

Normal northwest summer weather is expected to return this week, just in time for the Northwest Washington Fair Monday to Saturday in Lynden.
The national weather service forecasts partly cloudy weather with temperatures in the low 70s. “Winds from the west should keep the wildfire smoke away,” said meteorologist Gary Schneider at the National Weather Service in Seattle.
Grandstand entertainment, which requires a separate ticket from gate admission, kicks off Monday with the demolition derby at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday feature the Lynden PCRA rodeo at 7:30 p.m.; Night Ranger plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Scotty McCreery performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The fair also features festival stage entertainment, food booths, animal exhibits and shows, home and arts displays, 4H and FFA exhibits and commercial vendors.
Parking on Lynden streets is free, and community groups offer nearby paid parking. WTA offers free rides on nearly all buses Aug. 13-19, and there is a special 10 p.m. return trip from the fairgrounds each night leaving from the bus stop across the street from the fairgrounds, between Bank of the Pacific and Umpqua Bank. This bus makes two stops: WTA’s Cordata Station, located near Whatcom Community College, and WTA’s downtown Bellingham Station, on Railroad at Magnolia.
2017 NORTHWEST WASHINGTON FAIR
When: Monday, Aug. 14, through Saturday, Aug. 19
Where: 1775 Front St., Lynden
Gate hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Vendor booths: open at 10 a.m.
Carnival: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; $3 and up per ride, $33 all-day ride pass
Exhibitor hours: 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Admission: Adults, $13; seniors, 62 and older, $11; youth, 6-12, $8; children 5 and younger, free
Details: 360-354-4111, nwwafair.com
Comments