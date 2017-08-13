Whatcom Chief is about to head to dry dock. Here’s what it means for residents

The Lummi Island ferry will be taken out of service during a good portion of September for its annual maintenance checkup.
The Whatcom Chief will head to drydock after its 9:10 p.m. run on Sept. 6 and won’t return until around Sept. 25, according to a news release from the Whatcom County Public Works Department.
The Sept. 25 return date is tentative, depending on what kind of repair work is needed.
After the final run on Sept. 6, modifications will be made to the docks for the passenger-only ferry, which is expected to start at 6 a.m. on Sept. 7 from Lummi Island. Ferry vehicle parking will be available in designated areas at Gooseberry Point. A passenger shuttle van is also available on Lummi Island. No pets or bicycles are allowed in the passenger shuttle van.
Updates and details will be available online at whatcomcounty.us/382/Ferry.
