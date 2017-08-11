Old water pipe breaks, leaving Bellingham’s southside without running water

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:27 Bellingham boat builder building Tesla for the sea Pause 0:58 Got water in south Bellingham ? 0:45 Here's what the Burnout Road fire looks like 2:25 Russell Wilson on his passing, Rawls, Carson, more from Seahawks camp 2:06 Government grant that helped this small dairy not in Trump's budget 0:42 Hillary Clinton quotes Scripture in her concession speech 2:45 Watch what it's like aboard the Lady Washington 0:45 Are your tinted windows legal? Here is what the law allows 1:05 Whatcom bank wants you to find 'pigs in parks' 2:16 Lighthouse Mission opens doors to community for self-guided tours Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A water main break in front of Varsity Village apartments on Donovan Avenue in Bellingham Thursday, August 11, 2017,left southside businesses, residents and Western Washington University without water on Friday afternoon. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

A water main break in front of Varsity Village apartments on Donovan Avenue in Bellingham Thursday, August 11, 2017,left southside businesses, residents and Western Washington University without water on Friday afternoon. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com