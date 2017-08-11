Old water pipe breaks, leaving Bellingham’s southside without running water

A massive water main break in the Happy Valley neighborhood left thousands residents without running water Friday afternoon.
Mocha-colored water gushed like a 2-foot-deep river from the broken pipe around noon at Donovan Avenue and 26th Street in the Happy Valley neighborhood. Up the hill Western Washington University lost running water throughout all of campus, as did many people in the surrounding neighborhoods.
On the north side of Donovan, water spilled over concrete paths and pooled into a temporary reservoir, Lake Donovan, in a parking lot closest to the break.
The 16-inch in diameter pipe is 91 years old, and it broke in that exact spot months ago, said Eric Johnston, assistant director of operations for Bellingham Public Works. The pipe was recently identified as at high risk for failure, Johnston said. It was scheduled to be replaced next year.
“Mother Nature beat us to the punch,” Johnston said.
Neighbors said the broken pipe spurted like a geyser until public works could cut off the pressure. One tenant, Dave Masson, 47, said his Labrador-Rottweiler mix, Zoey, 5, jumped into a deep pool of water that formed around the break.
“She was gone!” he said. “You couldn’t see her until her head popped up.”
Minutes later children waded knee-deep into the milky brown water, which Johnston said wasn’t much of a safety concern.
Running water at Western was restored around 1:30 p.m., when pressure built up again. But repairs for the Happy Valley neighborhood weren’t expected to be done until Friday evening, at the very earliest, Johnston said. Often the repairs take about 10 to 12 hours, according to the City of Bellingham.
In the meantime Public Works planned to bring in portable toilets and bottled water for residents – as they have done at least three other times in the past three years, when a pipe broke in the same neighborhood.
Two blocks down the street Opal and Ray Wilfong took advantage of the new riverfront view to have a picnic on a soggy lawn with their daughter, Lizzie, 6. They joked about breaking out some fishing poles.
“If I catch a fish,” Ray said, “I’m not going to ask any questions.”
