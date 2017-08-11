Wearing a Russell Wilson jersey? Get on board

Being a Russell Wilson fan has its perks when it comes to flying on Alaska Airlines.
The airline is bringing back its promotion where passengers wearing the No. 3 replica jersey of the Seattle Seahawks quarterback will be able to board early on all flights leaving Seattle. The promotion started on Aug. 11 and will continue through the end of the regular season.
Wilson has partnered with Alaska Airlines for five years on promotions as well as supporting youth and education programs, according to a news release.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
