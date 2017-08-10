Fire destroys home south of Everson

A fire destroyed a mobile home in a rural area south of Everson, displacing three residents, officials said.
When crews from Whatcom County Fire District 1 in Nugents Corner arrived about 1:25 a.m. Thursday, the older double-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames, said Chief Hank Maleng of Whatcom County Fire District 16 in Acme. The building and contents were a total loss, he said.
No injuries were reported, Maleng said.
Three people inside the home got outside safely. They were alerted by a smoke alarm, Maleng said.
Whatcom County fire investigator Mitch Nolze said the fire’s cause was undetermined pending an investigation.
Its origin was near the front door and kitchen, he added.
According to Whatcom County records, the home was assessed at $5,693 in the 2015-2016 tax year. Nolze estimated damage at $7,000 for the home and contents.
