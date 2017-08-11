A rendering of the proposed residential project The Crescent, slated to be built in north Bellingham
Local

Public meeting scheduled for major Bellingham residential project

By Dave Gallagher

dgallagher@bhamherald.com

August 11, 2017 5:00 AM

BELLINGHAM

A public meeting on Aug. 16 will introduce a large residential project in north Bellingham.

The project is called The Crescent, and is east of Cordata Parkway and north of West Stuart Road, adjacent to the future Cordata Community Park. The proposed project would have 142 apartment and townhome units. Plans indicate it will have a centrally-located park for the neighborhood.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Foundation Building, room 201C at Whatcom Community College. For details, call Kiersten Sahlberg of The RJ Group at 360-738-9033.

Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz

