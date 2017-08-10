Never look directly at the sun's rays. When watching a partial eclipse you must wear eclipse glasses at all times or use another indirect method if you want to face the sun. During a total eclipse when the moon completely obscures the sun, it is safe to look directly at the star -- but it's crucial that you know when to wear and not wear your glasses. NASA Goddard
Got a spot picked to watch the eclipse? Ferndale has the perfect event to learn something, too

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

August 10, 2017 2:53 PM

The City of Ferndale, the Ferndale Library and the Ferndale School District will host a solar eclipse observing event Aug. 21, according to a news release from the city.

The event will start at 10 a.m. in the field at 2004 Cherry St., between the Boys and Girls Clubhouse and the Pioneer Pavilion.

NASA astronaut Wendy Lawrence and NASA scientist Cathy Wilson are scheduled to be on site to answer questions, and there will be a solar system display for a demonstration of how an eclipse works. Solar view glasses and pinhole cameras also will be available to the public.

According to NASA’s total solar eclipse interactive map, Ferndale will see a partial solar eclipse – 87.39 percent of the sun will be obscured by the moon. The maximum eclipse will occur at approximately 10:21 a.m., with the start of the partial eclipse beginning at about 9:10 a.m. and ending at 11:38 a.m.

The event is being referred to as ‘The Great American Eclipse,” because an approximately 70-mile wide path from Oregon to South Carolina will witness a total eclipse of the sun and almost the entire continental United States will see at least 60 percent of the sun obscured.

