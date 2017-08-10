Pedestrian struck by car outside Bellingham emergency room; road shut down

A vehicle struck a pedestrian outside of the emergency room at St. Joseph hospital Thursday afternoon, shutting down Squalicum Parkway.
Police could not immediately confirm how seriously the pedestrian was hurt, or the circumstances of the crash around 1:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Squalicum.
Over police radio officers said medical staff rushed out to tend to the pedestrian, and that the road would likely be shut down for hours.
This story will be updated.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
