A WTA bus uses a queue jump lane to bypass traffic on Lakeway Drive.
Local

Put that $1 away, bus rides are free during fair week

By Dave Gallagher

dgallagher@bhamherald.com

August 10, 2017 12:41 PM

The arrival of the fair also means riding the bus is free in Whatcom County.

WTA announced it is offering free rides on nearly all buses Aug. 13-19 – the one exception is the Mount Vernon route.

For those heading to the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden, WTA is also offering a late bus back from the fairgrounds. The 10 p.m. bus will leave from across the street of the fairgrounds (near Bank of the Pacific) and make stops at the Cordata Station near Whatcom Community College and the downtown Bellingham station.

WTA is providing regular bus service on Route 26 to the fairgrounds from 6:20 a.m. to 8:20 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturday the service runs from 8:50 a.m. to 5:50 p.m.

Riders can park their cars for free at WTA’s Cordata Station, but overnight parking is not allowed.

Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269

  Comments  

