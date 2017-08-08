File McClatchy
Canadian motorcyclist identified in fatal North Cascades Highway crash

By Denver Pratt

dpratt@bhamherald.com

August 08, 2017 1:00 PM

DIABLO

The motorcyclist killed in a crash Monday east of Diablo on a remote stretch of North Cascades Highway has been identified as a woman from British Columbia.

Helen Sumner, 62, of Kelowna was riding a Harley Davidson westbound around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 20 about 16 miles east of Diablo near the southeast corner of Whatcom County when she crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic, according to a Washington State Patrol report.

Sumner collided head-on with a Toyota Avalon driven by Charles Ingalls, 81, of Port Townsend. Ingalls’ wife, Phyllis, 81, was also in the vehicle, according to the report.

Ingalls attempted to take evasive maneuvers, but was unsuccessful and both vehicles came to rest on the roadway, state patrol said. The highway was shut down in both directions until about 4 p.m.

Sumner was pronounced dead on scene. Phyllis Ingalls was taken to PeaceHealth United General Hospital in Sedro-Woolley for non-life-threatening injuries. Charles was not injured.

Drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash, according to the state patrol report.

Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt

