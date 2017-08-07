File McClatchy
File McClatchy

Local

One killed in crash on North Cascades Highway

The Bellingham Herald Staff

August 07, 2017 6:04 PM

DIABLO

One person died Monday in a crash involving a motorcycle east of Diablo, on a remote stretch of the North Cascades Highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A motorcycle and a car collided around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 20 about 16 miles east of Diablo, near the southeast corner of Whatcom County, said Trooper Heather Axtman. Two other people suffered injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Hours later further details had not been released. The remoteness of the crash scene – miles east of Ross Lake, miles west of Rainy Pass – made relaying information difficult for state troopers, Axtman said. The highway was shut down in both directions until about 4 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Government grant that helped this small dairy not in Trump's budget

Government grant that helped this small dairy not in Trump's budget 2:06

Government grant that helped this small dairy not in Trump's budget
Whatcom bank wants you to find 'pigs in parks' 1:05

Whatcom bank wants you to find 'pigs in parks'
Are your tinted windows legal? Here is what the law allows 0:45

Are your tinted windows legal? Here is what the law allows

View More Video