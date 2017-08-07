One killed in crash on North Cascades Highway

One person died Monday in a crash involving a motorcycle east of Diablo, on a remote stretch of the North Cascades Highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A motorcycle and a car collided around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 20 about 16 miles east of Diablo, near the southeast corner of Whatcom County, said Trooper Heather Axtman. Two other people suffered injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.
Hours later further details had not been released. The remoteness of the crash scene – miles east of Ross Lake, miles west of Rainy Pass – made relaying information difficult for state troopers, Axtman said. The highway was shut down in both directions until about 4 p.m.
