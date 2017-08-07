Motorists prevent woman from jumping onto Interstate 5

Two Whatcom County men are being praised as heroes for preventing a distraught woman from jumping onto Interstate 5 from the East Sunset Drive overpass Sunday afternoon.
Bellingham Police Lt. Don Almer praised the men, who were not named, for their humanity and compassion.
“It was an awesome thing,” Almer said.
Almer said the men, who were driving separate vehicles, saw the woman climb over the concrete railing to the northbound lanes of I-5 and pulled over to help.
“She apparently had one leg over and was in the process of rolling over,” Almer said.
He said the woman, who wasn’t named, was taken into protective custody and driven to St. Joseph hospital for evaluation.
Police officers stopped one lane of traffic on Sunset Drive for the 1:30 p.m. Sunday incident. Traffic continued on I-5.
Almer said he was unsure if the men wanted recognition for their actions, but they likely saved the woman’s life.
According to state Department of Transportation records, the Sunset Drive bridge is 16 feet 8 inches above the freeway.
Almer said he was unsure why the woman apparently wanted to jump, adding Bellingham Police officers had spoken with her a few minutes earlier in connection with what he described as a domestic argument in the parking lot of Skagit Bank about a half-mile away at James Street and East Sunset Drive.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
